Delhi records 2,683 Covid cases; positivity rate comes down to 5.09%

-
ALSO READ
No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal, info safe: Health ministry
Booster doses of current Covid-19 vaccines may not be enough: WHO
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
Omicron a flash flood, not a wave, economic recovery remains strong: RBI
Top headlines: Booster to be same as first 2 doses, govt cuts capex by 41%
-
Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, while 27 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,32,951 and the death toll climbed to 25,892, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 52,736, it said. Delhi had on Monday reported 2,779 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths. On Sunday, the city recorded 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent and 30 deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU