Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi has reported fall in new cases for 4 days running

The global case count currently stands at 11.7 million, of which almost 4.5 million cases are still active. 541,635 people have lost their lives in the pandemic worldwide. Globally, roughly 7 per cent of all closed cases end up as a fatality.

In India, there are now over 720,000 cases, of which 259,557 are currently active. As many as 439,947 people have been cured of the virus till now, while the death toll is now above 20,000. More than half of all cases in the country are from just three states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

#1. US crosses 3 million cases, adds latest 1 million in 27 days

The US confirmed case tally has now breached the 3 million mark. With 3,041,312, the US has one-fourth of all reported cases in the world. The latest 1 million cases were registered the fastest, in just 27 days. In comparison, the first 1 million cases had taken 98 days and took 43 days to reach from 1 million to million cases.





#2. Delhi reports fall in daily news cases, four days in a row

In a positive trend, the national capital has posted a fall in daily new cases for four straight days. On July 7, it recorded just 1,379 fresh cases in a single day. This was the first time daily new cases dipped below 2,000 in the past 20 days. Delhi’s confirmed case tally is over 100,000 at present, but its recovery rate has surged beyond 70 per cent.





#3. India’s death toll crosses 20,000-mark, a slight improvement in growth rate

As India’s death toll crossed 20,000, the latest 5,000 deaths took 11 days to respite. In some consolation, it was marginally better than the time it took to register the previous 5,000 deaths, which occurred over just nine days. Maharashtra has suffered the highest number of fatalities in the country, at over 9,000. It is followed by Delhi and Gujarat.



