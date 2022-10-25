JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi's air 'very poor' after Diwali as firecrackers burst in several parts

Delhi's air quality after Diwali was 'very poor', as firecrackers were burst by people in many parts of the national capital on Monday night

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi's air quality after Diwali was 'very poor', as firecrackers were burst by people in many parts of the national capital on Monday night, flouting the ban imposed on it by the city government. However, the situation in Delhi was relatively better than previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which prevented rapid accum The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 323 at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR. The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality. Readings below 50 are considered safe, 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory' and anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'. Delhi on Tuesday is the world's second most polluted city worldwide, with an AQI of 202, according to IQAir. Mumbai was the only other Indian city on the list at the third spot with an AQI at 198.

Pakistan's Lahore was the top most polluted city worldwide today. Ahead of Diwali, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 247, in the “poor” category, on Sunday. The Delhi government has been taking measures to contain the pollution in the capital this time as state Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week that 408 teams had been formed to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the revenue department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams. On Monday, the 24-hour average AQI of 312 was the second best for the Diwali day in seven years. Before this, the city recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018.

Though people burst firecrackers in several parts of Delhi despite a ban on them, the intensity appeared less as compared to the last two years. According to SAFAR's prediction, if firecrackers have been burst like last year, the air quality may plunge to "severe" levels on the night of Diwali itself and continue to remain in the "red" zone for another day. (With agencies inputs)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 09:00 IST

