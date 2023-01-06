Delhi's overall AQI worsens due to dense fog, Stage III of GRAP re-imposed

Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday brought back the restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

The decision came after Delhi’s overall (AQI) suddenly spiked and touched 400 today, according to the 4 p.m. AQI Bulletin provided by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"In view of significant deterioration in air quality of Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours, the Sub-Committee is invoking actions under the GRAP III," CAQM said in a statement.

While assessing the overall air quality parameters, the Sub-Committee noted that the air quality has suddenly and unexpectedly deteriorated owing to dense foggy conditions without much sunlight and very low temperatures, coupled with calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions over the last few hours.

Further, there is an increasing trend in the overall AQI of in the coming days as per the Air Quality forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Therefore, it is considered necessary to re-impose Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR in an effort to steer clear of further deterioration of air quality in the region.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee on GRAP, actions upto Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP are already in force vide orders dated October 5, 2022 and October 19, 2022 respectively. Stage III & Stage IV of the GRAP have also been imposed and thereafter revoked from time to time based on the prevalent air quality scenario in .

According to the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the average air quality of is likely to deteriorate further tomorrow and the overall AQI is expected to stay in the ‘Severe’ category.

Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee has decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR, CAQM said.

This is in addition to the preventive/ restrictive actions already in force under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP.