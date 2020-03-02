Delhi violence: CBSE to reschedule exams for students not able to appear

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Sunday said school principals had been requested to provide a list of students who would not be able to appear in the board exams to be conducted till March 7 in the violence-affected areas. For these students, exams would be held at a later date.

"Considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, the is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March," said in a statement.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday said shifting the examination centres at this time was not a viable option and asked to ensure proper security at the centres in violence-hit Northeast district of the capital.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdhar had also impleaded the Delhi government as a party to the proceedings and slated the matter for further hearing on March 4.

During the hearing, the informed the court that a list of examination centres had been shared with and the Delhi government.

It had added that the examinations scheduled for February 28 and 29 had been cancelled but the ones from March 2 onwards would be held as scheduled. CBSE officials had added that any further postponement of board exams in violence-affected areas of Delhi might hamper chances of students' admission to professional courses like engineering and medical. "The board is of the view that any further delay in conducting Class 12 examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses like medical, engineering, law and other under-graduate admissions.

"A few entrance examinations are conducted in accordance with the timelines fixed by the courts, so dates are sacrosanct. Similarly, the JEE (Main) is also scheduled from April 3 to 19," a senior board official said.

The board had postponed class 10 and 12 exams in Northeast Delhi and parts of East Delhi till February 29. The schools are closed in these areas till March 7.

"For candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations were further postponed," the official said, adding that "the incidents that have unfolded in the last few days have affected some of our students".

The board exams scheduled for February 26, 27, 28 and 29 were postponed in Northeast Delhi due to violence in the area and it was said the new dates for the exams would be intimated to the students.