Delhi will need 80,000 hospital beds by July for Covid patients: Kejriwal

Delhi would need 80,000 hospital beds more by the end of July as cases rising rapidly in the city, said chief minister on Thursday.

“Numbers show that is going to spread rapidly in Delhi. By June 15, there might be 42,000 cases in Delhi and by July-end 500,000,” he said in a televised statement.

Kejriwal said his government will follow the central government’s decision overriding his order that Delhi government would be reserved for residents of the city. "We are not debating, or fighting over anything. We will totally stick to the decision taken by the L-G,” he said, referring to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"In the past one week, Delhi have admitted 1,900 people and 4,200 beds are still available…by July 31, 80,000 beds will be required in Delhi."

"It is a challenge, daunting even, but we will do our best to meet the medical needs of all,” he said.

Kejriwal said medical tests found he didn’t have after he fell unwell on Wednesday.