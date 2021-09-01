'Delighted to be back', say students in Tamil Nadu as schools reopen

-
ALSO READ
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
Tamil Nadu orders closure of schools due to rise in Covid-19 cases
DMK govt lines up sops in Tamil Nadu's first exclusive farm budget
-
Narayanan Veerasimhan, a 16-year-old Class XI student of SRM Nightingale Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai’s Mambalam area, cannot conceal his happiness. After being stuck at home for months and struggling with online classes, he’s overjoyed to be back in school, “with friends and learning in a classroom atmosphere, which is irreplaceable,” he says.
After opening briefly for Classes 9 to 12, schools in Tamil Nadu had shut again on March 22, and students were back to online classes. Veerasimhan would like to forget that period now.
On Wednesday, when schools re-opened for Classes 9 to 12 in states like Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Ladakh, the smiles of the students hidden by their masks were evident in their twinkling eyes.
“Students desperately wanted to be out of home. We are seeing an attendance of around 63 per cent,” says T Amalraj, principal of SRM School, adding, “They are allowed only with a consent letter from their parents.” The school has a nurse on standby and is also arranging counselling sessions for students who might need them.
At the school gates, the students first had to get their temperature checked before being ushered into the premises. Careful not to compromise on social distancing standards, schools are allowing only 20 students in a classroom at a time. Many have also set alternate dates for Classes 9-10 and 11-12.
Chettinad Vidyashram, one of the city’s largest schools near Rajah Annamalaipuram, is sticking with a hybrid model, providing both online and offline classes. When Business Standard met her, principal Amudha Lakshmi S was stationed at the gate to welcome each student after thermal scanning. “We conducted a Google survey before starting classes and gave the option of online and offline modes. While 55 per cent of the students opted for the online model, the rest chose to come to school,” she says, adding, “We have requested parents to drop the kids since we don’t want them to risk using public transport until they get vaccinated.” The school has appointed two nurses and two doctors for emergencies.
Lakshmi adds that more than students, parents were worried about the reopening. V Madhavan, father of a Class 9 student at the Pupil Saveetha Eco School near Poonamallee, agrees. “What worries us most are reports that the third wave is going to affect kids more,” he says. “We don’t know the immunity level of each child. People are now considering it (school reopening) as a social move, but if something goes wrong, it will become an individual’s problem.”
Meanwhile, other schools such as ALM Matriculation HSS at Injambakkam and Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Sholinganallur, too, had around 50 per cent attendance on Day One. They expect the number to go up in a couple of days once parents are confident about the standard operating procedures the schools are following.
The Tamil Nadu government will decide on allowing Classes 1 to 8 to resume at school after September 15. Officials say if the school reopening proves to be a success, the state might allow younger children, too, in the days to come
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU