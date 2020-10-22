Despite improvements, India still leads the world in acute malnutrition

The Global Hunger Index 2020 has ranked India in the “serious hunger” category, placing it at 94 out of 107 countries. If you, however, look at 103 countries (instead of 107) for which data is uniformly available for two decades, it might appear that India’s ranking improved from 2019 to 2020 (from 96 to 92).

But then again, a comparison over the last two decades shows that it in fact deteriorated. India’s standing in the set of 103 came down from 84 at the turn of the millennium to 92 in 2006 and then 88 in 2012. It fell to 96 in 2019 and then improved to ...