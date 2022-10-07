JUST IN
Govt, industry should work to make India a much larger economy: Goyal
Stubble-burning cases double since September 15 despite late rain
Odisha approves Rs 1,923 cr investment in 10 projects in different sectors
Delhi reports 101 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 1.38%
9 held in Gangtok for trying to show black flag to Amit Shah, says police
India, US launch new energy storage task force to support clean energy
India, US condemns North Korea's missile launch, calls it regional threat
Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota through Constitutional amendment
India raises strong objection to US envoy's visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir
Action initiated on all cases: India on UK's visa overstayer claim
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Odisha approves Rs 1,923 cr investment in 10 projects in different sectors
Business Standard

Stubble-burning cases double since September 15 despite late rain

Ground reports show much of the paddy is yet to be harvested in North India due to the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon

Topics
Stubble burning | Monsoon  | Crop burning

Nitin Kumar & Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Stubble burning
Burning incidents doubled from 13 to 26 in Amritsar. Cases in Karnal also increased from 5 to 19 | Photo: Nitin Kumar

Despite a delayed harvest and late retreat of the southwest monsoon from North India, early instances of stubble burning have almost doubled this year in the duration September 15-October 6 to 801 from 407 in the same period of 2021 in states where the practice is most severe.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Stubble burning

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU