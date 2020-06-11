JUST IN
DGCA asks airlines to check door seals to avoid pressurisation snags

To avoid the recurrence of such incidents and improve operational safety all the airlines are required to ensure meticulous adherence to the inspection procedures

The maintenance programme prescribes the procedure for the inspection of the door seal condition.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday asked airlines to ensure meticulous adherence of the inspection procedure of door seals of planes to avoid mid-air pressurisation snags.

"The maintenance programme prescribes the procedure for the inspection of the door seal condition. However, investigations have revealed that in few cases pressurisation snag occurred in the number of sectors operated by the aircraft before they were finally identified as seal failure and rectified," DGCA circular said.

To avoid the recurrence of such incidents and improve operational safety all the airlines are required to ensure meticulous adherence to the inspection procedures prescribed by the manufacturer, the circular added.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 07:19 IST

