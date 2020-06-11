DGCA asks airlines to check door seals to avoid pressurisation snags

-
ALSO READ
After DGCA notice, GoAir conducting daily audit of pilots' roster
Some airlines may have to shut due to predatory pricing: Hardeep Singh Puri
Don't see board room issues impacting performance: Hardeep Puri on IndiGo
Hardeep Singh Puri to move Aircraft Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today
IndiGo pilot barred for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound citizen
-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday asked airlines to ensure meticulous adherence of the inspection procedure of door seals of planes to avoid mid-air pressurisation snags.
"The maintenance programme prescribes the procedure for the inspection of the door seal condition. However, investigations have revealed that in few cases pressurisation snag occurred in the number of sectors operated by the aircraft before they were finally identified as seal failure and rectified," DGCA circular said.
To avoid the recurrence of such incidents and improve operational safety all the airlines are required to ensure meticulous adherence to the inspection procedures prescribed by the manufacturer, the circular added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU