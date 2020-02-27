DGCA suspends Iranian flights to India over novel coronavirus outbreak

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has temporarily suspended Iranian carriers from operating flights to India in view of the novel outbreak in that country. Currently, two Iranian carriers — IranAir and Mahan Air — operate flights to Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. No Indian airline flies to Iran.

Aviation sources said around 350 Iranians are currently in India and booked to travel on IranAir flight from Mumbai till March-end. Similarly, there are 250 Indians stranded in Iran. They were supposed to return home via IranAir.

A formal request has been made by IranAir to the Indian government to allow operation of two flights to provide relief to stranded citizens. The Indian government is considering the request, it is learnt. The airline is offering refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled.

Several airlines in West Asia have already curtailed or cancelled flights to Iran to stem the outbreak. On Wednesday, the Indian government issued an advisory asking Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, and Korea.

Around 200,000 passengers flew between Iran and India in 2019.