Diabetes patients likely to break bone when sugar level shoots up: Study

-
ALSO READ
Over 98 mn Indians will suffer from Type-2 diabetes by 2030: Study
Some type-2 diabetes therapies could damage patients' kidneys: Study
Medtronic's diabetes breakthrough puts woes in past with soaring sales
Lupin partners with Eli Lilly and Company to distribute diabetes injection
Sajjala Bio to launch generic Liraglutide for diabetes, obesity by Dec 2019
-
People with type 1 diabetes are more likely to break a bone when their average blood sugar levels are dangerously high, a large study suggests.
Researchers examined data on more than 47,000 people with diabetes, including 3,329 with type 1, the less common form, which typically develops in childhood or young adulthood when the pancreas can’t produce insulin.
The rest had type 2 diabetes, which is linked to obesity and aging and happens when the body can’t properly use or make enough insulin to convert blood sugar into energy.
During the study period, 672 people with type 1 diabetes and 8,859 with type 2 diabetes experienced bone fractures. For type 1 diabetics, the risk of fracture was 39 per cent higher when their average blood sugar levels over time were dangerously high than it was with lower blood sugar levels, the study found.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU