People with are more likely to break a bone when their average blood levels are dangerously high, a large study suggests.

Researchers examined data on more than 47,000 people with diabetes, including 3,329 with type 1, the less common form, which typically develops in childhood or young adulthood when the pancreas can’t produce insulin.

The rest had type 2 diabetes, which is linked to obesity and aging and happens when the body can’t properly use or make enough insulin to convert blood into energy.

During the study period, 672 people with and 8,859 with type 2 experienced bone fractures. For type 1 diabetics, the risk of fracture was 39 per cent higher when their average blood levels over time were dangerously high than it was with lower blood sugar levels, the study found.