Difficult terrain, loose regulations: What makes Nepal so risky to fly

On Sunday, January 15, 72 people boarded a Yeti Air flight from Nepal's capital Kathmandu to the country's second populous city, Pokhara. But the flight crashed just 18 minutes into the journey, leaving 68 out of 72 dead.

This is the third-worst crash in the country's history. Before this, in March 2018, a US-Bangla flight from Dhaka crashed in Kathmandu, killing 51 on board. The only two crashes that killed more people were in July and September 1992 which left 113 and 164 people dead, respectively.

has a long history of air crashes. According to data from Aviation Safety Network, the country has witnessed two deadly crashes on average every year in the past decade.

The European Commission (EC) in 2013 imposed a blanket ban on all Nepali airlines following the death of eight British nationals in a Sita Air .

Why is flying in dangerous?



There are several factors that make safety difficult for flyers in . In 2019, the country's Civil Aviation Authority released an "Aviation Safety Report" highlighting some major issues.

It blamed inclement weather and hostile topography as the biggest challenges.

It said, "The diversity of weather patterns together with hostile topography are the main challenges surrounding aircraft operations in Nepal due to which the number of accidents related to helicopters and small aircraft having 19 seats or less seems comparatively higher."



According to experts, difficult weather situations are more difficult to tackle in smaller aircraft, with seating of fewer than 19 people. But Nepal's geographical and logistical difficulties make it necessary for the companies to use these planes.

The topography is so difficult that the airport of Lukla, in northeastern Nepal, is considered by many as the "world's most dangerous airport". It is known as the Gateway to Everest and has steep cliffs which can only be maneuvered by smaller planes.

Another factor that makes the situation worse is the lack of investment in the ageing aircraft in the country.

Nepal's civil aviation authority is also infamous for its loose regulations. In August 2022, the UN aviation watchdog, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), asked the Nepali government to split the authority into two separate entities, a service provider and a regulator.

It said that the authority is both a regulator and a service provider and this might lead to a conflict of interest when it comes to setting up safety regulations. The splitting up may provide several benefits to airlines as well as passengers. It might also lead to a fall in the number of fatal crashes.

However, there has not been much progress on ICAO's suggestion yet.