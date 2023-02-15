JUST IN
Business Standard

Digital literacy prompts India to push next phase of Aadhaar in Budget FY24

Women doing better in digital awareness among reasons for government to expand technology in policies

Topics
Digitalisation | UIDAI | Budget

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning
The plans will expedite the development of India-based standards for data economy, in contrast with the US and the European Union standards.

The government’s digital leap is gaining momentum. In January, the UIDAI decided to revise the Aadhaar database, asking all entities storing data for more than ten years to make revisions. It is a huge exercise to weed out duplicate Aadhaar information and update the numbers for integrating with all digital platforms through which the India government speaks with its citizens.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:43 IST

