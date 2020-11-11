Digital news portals, OTT platforms like Netflix now under govt regulation

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown: Big boys missed the OTT party; Netflix, Amazon Prime gained
Brands banking on direct-to-digital movie releases are gaining traction
The truth about streaming video
Ups and downs of Indian video business: Covid-19 to hit revenue growth
From Laxmmi Bomb to Bhuj: Film premieres coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar
-
Digital current affairs and news portals along with online content providers such as Netflix and Hotstar have been brought under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central government said in an order.
Presently, India does not have an autonomous body that governs online content.
The notification, which was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, detailed that films, audio-visual programmes, news and current affairs content online platforms be brought under the ministry of information and broadcasting, presently headed by Prakash Javadekar.
The print media is currently overlooked by the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association represents television news channels in the country. Films are monitored by the Central Board of Film Certification.
In October, the Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the central government and the Internet and Mobile Association of India seeking regulation of over-the-top platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. The petition, filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, looked for the setting up of an autonomous body to monitor and filter content on these OTT portals.
The petition had said that streaming platforms have allowed movie makers and artists to release their content without filters and screenings.
In September, the I&B ministry had told the Supreme Court that digital media needs to be regulated, citing that it has a "faster reach, potential to become viral due to apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook." Digital media also has a serious impact because of its reach, it had added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU