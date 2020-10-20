Digital on-line fraud attempts dip 29% in unlocking phase: Study

-
Online fraud attempts have declined by 29 per cent during the unlocking (reopening) period in India. Such attempts had risen sharply right before pandemic and during the early part of pandemic by 121 per cent, says a TransUnion study.
“With the rush for businesses to go digital as many were forced to move completely online almost overnight, fraudsters tried to take advantage,” said Shaleen Srivastava, EVP and Head of Fraud, Solutions and Alternate Data at TransUnion in India.
There was a marked increase in suspected online fraud attempts in India, against businesses, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.
It observed a decrease in such attempts as companies reopened their physical locations. The conclusions about fraud against businesses globally are based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship fraud prevention solution.
The suspected online fraud increased from the pandemic (January 1, 2020-March 10, 2020) to the beginning of the pandemic (phase 1, March 01–May 18). However, as businesses began reopening (phase 2, May 19–July 25), there was a 29 per cent fall in suspected digital fraud attempts from India against businesses when compared to phase-1 (March 11-May 18).
“They (attempted frauds) were most likely unsuccessful in their attempts and took their scams elsewhere as those businesses ramped up their digital fraud prevention solutions. Conversely with consumers, fraudsters are increasingly using Covid-19 to prey on those facing mounting financial pressures,” Transunion added.
