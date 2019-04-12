Disclose details of electoral bonds before May 30: SC to political parties

The Supreme Court on Friday said that all political parties who have received donations through must submit details to the Election Commission of India in a sealed cover before May 30.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO filed an application in the apex court seeking stay on the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 which was notified by the Centre in January last year. In its plea, ADR had said amendments carried out in relevant Acts have "opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate donations to political parties and anonymous financing by Indian as well as foreign companies which can have serious repercussions on the Indian democracy".

The government has defenced in the top court arguing the scheme was "a pioneering step" to bring poll reforms "ensuring transparency" and "accountability" in political funding.