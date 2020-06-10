DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbs to Covid-19 in Chennai on his birthday

legislator J Anbazhagan who had tested positive for and was on ventilator support died of Covid-19 in a hospital in on Wednesday, a private hospital said.

The condition of 62-year old MLA, who has been fighting for his life with severe Covid-19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. "Inspite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our Covid-19 facility, he succumbed to his illness," Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a statement. Coincidently, today is the 62nd birthday of the MLA.

Anbazhagan representing the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly seat in the is the first Tamil lawmaker to test positive for and die of it. The leader was re-elected from the same constituency in 2016. In 2011, he was elected to from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat.

Before serving for his present constituency, in 2001 Anbazhagan was elected from T Nagar Assembly constituency. He served there for five years.

The lawmaker was admitted in the hospital on June 2 with acute respiratory distress syndrome and his Covid PCR test returned positive at the time of admission.

"Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through face mask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened," the hospital had earlier said.

Later his condition improved and he was gradually weaned off the ventilator, the hospital said.

On June 8, the hospital said Anbazhagan was in a critical condition.

According to the medical bulletin, Anbazhagan's cardiac function is also deteriorating, requiring medicine support for blood pressure.

"His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," the bulletin had said.

Chief Minister K.Palaniswami condoled the death of Anbazhagan.

President condoled Anbazhagan's death and paid rich tributes to him. Stalin said as a mark of respect for Anbazhagan the party will follow three days of mourning and its flag will fly at halt staff. He also said all party's function stands postponed.