Dolo 650 freebies case: Supreme Court asks Centre to file reply in 10 days

-
ALSO READ
DOLO-650 makers distributed freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors: FMRAI
Dolo-650 manufacturer faces raids by I-T dept in tax evasion case
Dolo 650 maker says drug part of Covid treatment, denies 'freebie' charges
Tax probe heat on Micro Labs, maker of India's go-to fever pill Dolo-650
Top headlines: 5G spectrum auction, economic growth projection, and more
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday described the Dolo "freebies case" as a serious matter. It listed the matter for hearing on September 29 and directed the Centre to file a reply in ten days.
A two-judge bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna asked the Centre's lawyer, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, to seek directions from the government for formulating a uniform code of pharma marketing practices to curb unethical practices and ensure an effective monitoring mechanism, transparency, accountability and consequences for violations.
The court was hearing the Federation of Medical & Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI) vs Union of India case. In an earlier hearing, FMRAI had highlighted CBDT's allegations against Micro Labs, Bengaluru, the makers of Dolo 650, of spending Rs 1,000 cr on distributing freebies to doctors.
Micro Labs had responded by saying that the amount was spent over many years.
The pharma firm was under CBDT scanner for tax evasion after the income tax department raided its 36 premises across nine states in July. According to Sheetal Sapele, president-marketing, AWACS, a pharma marketing research organisation, Micro Labs is among the top 20 players in the Indian pharma market with a market share of around 1.7 per cent, and Dolo 650 contributes 14 per cent to Micro Labs' turnover. However, it is not a single-brand company and has a presence across segments like cardiology, diabetes, ophthalmology, psychiatry, antibiotics, and dermatology.
Senior advocate Sanjay Parekh and advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for the petitioner FMRAI told the bench that the market price of any tablet up to 500 mg is regulated under the price control mechanism of the government, but the price of the drug above 500 mg can be fixed by the pharma company concerned.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 00:18 IST