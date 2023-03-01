Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 effective March 1, 2023. The price for a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 350.5. In Delhi, the domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1,103. The commercial, on the other hand, will cost Rs 2,119.5.

This is the second time since January 1 that the cylinder prices have been hiked. On January 1, the gas cylinder rates were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

The prices of domestic gas cylinder change from state to state based on local taxes. The prices are generally changed on the first day of the month.

Also, a household is entitled to 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in one year. For additional purchases, they have to make an extra payment.

Cylinder price today: Check the latest rates in your city here

The revised price of a 14.2 Kg cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,103 instead of Rs 1,053.

In Mumbai, it will be sold for Rs 1,102.5 instead of Rs 1,052.50.

In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 1,129 instead of Rs 1,079.

In Chennai, it will cost Rs 1,118.5 instead of Rs 1,068.50.

Commercial cylinder price today: Check the price in your city here

In Delhi, a 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,119.5 instead of Rs 1,769.

In Kolkata, it will now cost Rs 2221, and earlier, it was Rs 1,870

In Mumbai, the prices have been increased from Rs 1,721 to Rs 2,071.50.

In Chennai, the cylinder rates will rise from Rs 1,917 to Rs 2,268.