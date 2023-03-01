JUST IN
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here
UK Foreign Secretary in India, to launch scheme for young professionals
Top headlines: Tata- Bisleri talks, IBA mulls 5-day week for bank employees
Vice President Dhankar calls upon young minds to think out of the box
Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India for G20 meeting
TMS Ep379: GDP slowdown, fake websites, textile stocks, Jan Vishwas Bill
Delhi excise policy scam case: Court grants bail to five accused
SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members
Latest news LIVE: Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UK Foreign Secretary in India, to launch scheme for young professionals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

LPG cylinder price today: The price for a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 350.5

Topics
LPG cylinder price | LPG | lpg cylinder

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

LPG cylinder

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 effective March 1, 2023. The price for a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 350.5. In Delhi, the domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1,103. The commercial, on the other hand, will cost Rs 2,119.5.

This is the second time since January 1 that the LPG cylinder prices have been hiked. On January 1, the gas cylinder rates were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

The prices of domestic gas cylinder change from state to state based on local taxes. The prices are generally changed on the first day of the month.

Also, a household is entitled to 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in one year. For additional purchases, they have to make an extra payment.

LPG Cylinder price today: Check the latest rates in your city here

The revised price of a 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,103 instead of Rs 1,053.

In Mumbai, it will be sold for Rs 1,102.5 instead of Rs 1,052.50.

In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 1,129 instead of Rs 1,079.

In Chennai, it will cost Rs 1,118.5 instead of Rs 1,068.50.

Commercial cylinder price today: Check the price in your city here

In Delhi, a 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,119.5 instead of Rs 1,769.

In Kolkata, it will now cost Rs 2221, and earlier, it was Rs 1,870

In Mumbai, the prices have been increased from Rs 1,721 to Rs 2,071.50.

In Chennai, the cylinder rates will rise from Rs 1,917 to Rs 2,268.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LPG cylinder price

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 09:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU