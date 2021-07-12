Dominica Court grants interim bail to Mehul Choksi on medical grounds

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, arrested for illegal entry in Dominica, got bail on medical grounds to travel to Antigua and Barbuda, news agency ANI reported.

The bail granted by the Dominica Court is strictly for medical treatment in Antigua. Interim bail has been approved till he is certified fit to travel, and after that he has to return to Dominica.

His earlier bail application was rejected.

A magistrate court in Dominica had sent Choksi to a state prison but continued to remain in hospital as his medical condition "deteriorated".

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab Bank. Choksi has got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court.