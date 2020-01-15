Donald Trump planning his first visit to India in February: Report

US President is planning his first visit to India next month, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Indian government official.

The United States and India are in touch to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit.

Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise dates for a possible visit by US President to India, news agency PTI reported quoting government sources.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

"Both sides are in discussions to finalise the dates," said a source.

Finalisation of dates will also depend on political developments in Washington, where impeachment proceedings are on against Trump, the sources said.

During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister had reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit to Washington last month conveyed to the US side that India was waiting to host President Trump.

Trump will seek re-election in presidential polls scheduled to take place in November.

Last week, Trump and Modi held a telephonic conversation during which they discussed ways to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership.

The conversation came in the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Gulf region after the US killed top Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between India and the US in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the PMO said.