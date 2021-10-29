Dr Reddy's Laboratories working on enhancing Covid-19 portfolio

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is working on several product exten­sions as well as market expansions for its Covid products portfolio. For example, it is working on bringing in a 1 ml liquid intravenous injectable version of Gilead’s remdesivir, a drug widely used for Covid patients with moderate to severe symptoms.

Similarly, for its oral antiviral drug favipiravir, which it sells under an agreement with Japanese innovator FujiFilm, it is looking to expand markets beyond India, the company said.

As for MSD’s drug Molnupiravir, which is currently undergoing clinical trial in India, the company said it has already shared interim data with the drug regulator.

DRL is also trying to have label expansion for mild patients for the 2-DG or 2-Deoxy-d-Glucose that it developed with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences, a Defence Research and Development Organisation arm.