DRDO tests indigenously developed 'fire & forget' anti-tank missile

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

said it will be a major boost to Modi government's flagship "Atmanirbhar Bharat" scheme and strengthening

The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully, said

"All the mission objectives were met. The missile (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile) has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics," said