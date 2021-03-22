Drinking age in Delhi reduced to 21; govt will not run any liquor shops

-
The Delhi cabinet approved a new excise policy and under which the new legal age to consume alcohol has been fixed at 21 years, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
"No new liquor shops will not be opened in the national capital, there will be no government liquor stores in Delhi," Sisodia said at a press conference. At present, 60 per cent liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government.
The decision has been taken to crackdown on the liquor mafia, Sisodia said.
Liquor mafia has been ruling in Delhi due to discrepancies in the serving area. Some areas in the capital have too many shops, while some have too less, Sisodia said.
"Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade," he said.
A revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in excise department.
Open or illicit liquor consumption in the national capital will be prohibited and the responsibility lies with the shop owners.
The quality of liquor should be of global standard, said Sisodia, adding that the local government will set up a system where the quality of liqour will be checked.
