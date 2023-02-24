Drivers under 40 responsible for more than 65% of road accidents in HP

-
-
Drivers below 40 years of age were involved in 65 per cent of all road accidents in the past 70 months, most of them caused by speeding and dangerous driving, police here said on Thursday.
Over 6,250 people lost their lives while around 25,000 received injuries in over 15,600 road accidents in the past five years and ten months (from 2017 till Oct 2022), according to the police data.
About 26 per cent of these accidents took place during 6 pm to 9 pm and the maximum cases of pedestrians being hit by vehicles were reported in the plain areas of Baddi, Una, and Poanta Sahib.
The data was shared during a three-day-long training for Traffic, Tourist and Railways police held here in which 35 investigation officers participated, a release issued said.
The participants were trained on several subjects including collection of digital evidence, knowledge about new electronic gadgets, the Motor Vehicle Act, and traffic rules.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:09 IST
