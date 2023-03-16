Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes New Zealand's Kermadec Island today

An of 7.1 magnitude struck Kermadec Island north of on Thursday morning, prompting a brief tsunami warning.

The United States Geological Survey estimated that the quake hit at a depth of 10 km, spewing waves that could be measured within 300 kilometres from the epicentre.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for nearby places. Later, cleared through Twitter that there was no such tsunami threat.



Kermadec Islands prone to quake

The hit Kermadec Island, located north of Wellington, New Zealand's Capital, and prone to . It is located on the boundary of the world's two major tectonic plates, namely, the Pacific and the Australian plates. These plates collide with huge force, causing one to slowly grind over, under and alongside the other.



6.1 magnitude hits New Zealand last month

Last month, a 6.1 magnitude jolted Wellington. At that time, the earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu.

Regular are the result of a seismically active "Ring of Fire." New Zealand lies a 40-000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling the Pacific Ocean. New Zealand observes thousands of every year.