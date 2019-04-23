JUST IN
Easter blasts: Sri Lanka imposes emergency as death toll mounts to 290

Number of Indians killed in the serial blasts rises to 8; attacks carried out with the help of an international network

Reuters 

Sri Lanka blasts
Sri Lankan air force officers and clergy stand outside St. Anthony's Shrine | Photo: PTI

  • A ninth explosive device, a six-foot pipe bomb, was found at Colombo International Airport on Monday. It was successfully defused
  • Sri Lankan police found 87 bomb detonators at the main bus station in Colombo on Monday, a spokesman said
  • Seven Lankan suicide bombers involved in Easter blasts; 24 arrested as toll rises to 290
  • A local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath is suspected of plotting the blasts, a top Sri Lankan minister said
  • Sri Lanka enforced a state of emergency from midnight on Monday in the wake of the blasts, enhancing the counter-terrorism powers of the security forces. The decision was made during a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena
  • The Indian Coast Guard has beefed up surveillance and deployed more ships and aircraft for patrolling following the series of attacks on Sunday. This has been done to ensure that no element that could pose as a security threat sneaks into the country through sea, a senior Coast Guard official said
  • In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “outraged by the terrorist attacks” on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, which is a “sacred day” for Christians around the world

Chart
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 02:09 IST

