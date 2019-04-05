EC chides Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar for comments on Congress' Nyay scheme

The Election Commission Friday expressed its "displeasure" with NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar for his comments about the Congress party's income scheme for the poor and asked him to be cautious.

On March 27, the commission had sought Kumar's response for his remarks on Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay). It said Kumar is a bureaucrat and his remarks were prima facie violative of the model code of conduct for elections.

Kumar is learnt to have told the Election Commission that he spoke against Nyay as an economist.

Nyay promises 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income



