ECIL develops remote health monitoring system for Covid-19 patients

Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL), a Hyderabad-based public sector unit that works under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has developed a remote health monitoring solution useful for tracking the health parameters of those in quarantine or home isolation.

Developed in association with the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, the system consists of an indigenously developed intelligent wearable instrument for measuring vital parameters of Corona patient like body, temperature, blood oxygen level, heart rate and respiration rate along with patient location. It also consists of a novel application software that remotely displays these parameters on a mobile phone or computer for monitoring by the doctors from any location.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India says all existing visas suspended till May 17

The system is built on Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology to reduce the exposure of doctors or frontline healthcare workers to Covid patients. It can be easily installed in hospital premises or quarantine centres.

The display software has many features like patient identity, geographic location on a map, important health parameters with recorded time among other things. The system has already been tested on a large subset of patients at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat formally inaugurated the system at the AIIMS facility on Tuesday, according to ECIL.