Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia passes away after battle with brain cancer

Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia died of cancer on Friday. She would have turned 75 on October 1.

Isher Judge resigned as chairperson of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations in August. Her research focused on urban and industrial development, and macro-economic reforms.

Isher Judge suffered from grade IV glioblastoma, "among the toughest of all cancers", according to columnist Omkar Goswami’s review of the economist's book in August.

She is survived by her husband, former Planning Commission deputy chairperson Montek Singh Ahluwalia, and two sons.

"Rather than a boring tome on fiscal deficits, Breaking Through is the personal memoir of a Hindi-medium-type making it to the dazzling, Anglophone world of economic policy...Isher’s is the story of a woman making it in a man’s world – having to juggle the demands of academic research, raising a family, a high-flying husband, all while still relishing life,” said reviewer Vinay Sitapati about the economist's book in Scroll.in.