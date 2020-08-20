ED claims irregularities in BPSL consignments after RP took charge

The (ED) has allegedly found that the ousted management of debt-ridden Limited (BPSL) made irregularities worth Rs 700 crore in clearing consignments as resolution professional (RP) M K Khandelwal was working out the insolvency process.

An ED official, who didn’t wish to be named, alleged the steel company clandestinely moved finished goods from its Odisha factory to its plants in Kolkata and Chandigarh. Investigation allegedly revealed 59 consignments goods valued at Rs. 700 crore were cleared without payment of taxes and duties and without issuance of any statutory invoice.

“It was also gathered that this practice which was resorted to by the erstwhile management continued after the insolvency process,” said the official.

ED suspects the possible connivance of BSPL management with the RP, said sources. On Wednesday, the agency searched at four premises belonging to the RP and a former director of the debt-ridden steel company.

The agency claimed during it found incriminating documents, laptops, mobile phones, extracts, jewellery worth Rs 86 lakh and cash. According to it, the documents indicated cash transactions among individuals while Khandelwal worked as RP.

Huge cash payments to various individuals outside the books of accounts indicate siphoning and generation of cash from various concerns undergoing process of Insolvency under NCLT, ED said.

The case to wind up BPSL is in the final leg of hearing in the Supreme Court.