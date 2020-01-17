JUST IN
India on course to bumper harvest; wheat acreage touches record high
ED examines profit sharing structure within Edelweiss group companies

Besides, the ED is looking into the alleged irregularities in import of pulses, and the role of Edelweiss firms in the merger of ICICI Bank with Bank of Rajasthan in 2010

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is examining the profit sharing structure within Edelweiss group companies, among other matters. This is to check whether there is any forex regulation contravention, said a senior official at the federal agency.

This is apart from the Capstone Forex matter in which Edelweiss group founder and chairman Rashesh Shah was questioned by the probe agency early this week. However, Shah, in a press statement, rejected all the alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and also denied any relationship with Capstone. Besides, the ED ...

First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 23:30 IST

