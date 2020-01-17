ED examines profit sharing structure within Edelweiss group companies

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is examining the profit sharing structure within Edelweiss group companies, among other matters. This is to check whether there is any forex regulation contravention, said a senior official at the federal agency.

This is apart from the Capstone Forex matter in which Edelweiss group founder and chairman Rashesh Shah was questioned by the probe agency early this week. However, Shah, in a press statement, rejected all the alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and also denied any relationship with Capstone. Besides, the ED ...