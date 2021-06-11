ED sends notice to crypto exchange WazirX for Rs 2,791-cr transactions

(ED) on Friday issued show-cause notice to WazirX and its directors Nischal Shetty and Sameer Mhatre under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2790.74 crore.

WazirX is an Indian crypto exchange that acts as a platform for trading various digital currencies.

"During the course of the investigation, it was seen that the accused Chinese nationals had laundered proceeds of crime worth Rs 57 crore approximately by converting the INR deposists into cryptocurrency Tether (USDT) and then transferring the same to Binance based on instructions recived from abroad," the agency further said.