Editors Guild suspends M J Akbar, Tejpal over sexual misconduct charges

The on Wednesday suspended the membership of journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women journalists.

"A majority of the members suggested that the membership of Akbar should be suspended. The majority view is that Akbar should be suspended from the Guild till such time that the court case he has filed is concluded," the Guild said in a statement.

The Guild also suspended the membership of former Tehelka editor-in-chief who has been charged with raping a junior colleague in Goa in 2013.

Accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen former colleagues, Akbar stepped down as the Minister of State for External Affairs in October. The allegations were first levelled by journalist Priya Ramani, against whom he later filed a defamation case.

Akbar was also accused of committing "rape" by US-based journalist