Efforts on to destabilise MVA govt: Pawar on Param Bir's 'wild allegations'

The allegations against the Maharashtra home minister are serious and wild, said Sharad Pawar Sunday reacting to the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Singh has claimed Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.
The NCP chief told reporters in the national capital that he would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh.
Pawar asserted that the allegations will have no will have no impact on the Maharashtra government. Pawar said neither the chief minister nor the state home minister were responsible for reinstatement of police officer Sachin Waze in the police force last year.
"Efforts are on to destabilise the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, all i can say is they will have no impact on the government," he said.
The state chief minister has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister, Pawar said.
Pawar also accused Param Bir Singh of making wild allegations because he was removed as Mumbai police commissioner and said that it was him who decided to reinstate Sachin Waze in police force last year.
Pawar said Singh made the allegations after his transfer on March 17 to the Home Guards.
When asked if Anil Deshmukh will be removed as home minister, Sharad Pawar said he will discuss it with Uddhav Thackeray and then come to a decision. In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.
Meanwhile Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that Maharashtra chief minister didn't act on allegations regarding corruption over police transfers.
"Before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra DG Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding corruption over police transfers. But CM didn't act on it. Hence, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post."
