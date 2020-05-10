Eminent historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

-
Eminent historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan died at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 68.
Vasudevan had tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 6 after being admitted with high fever and breathing difficulty symptoms on May 4, but had other chronic ailments also, his family said.
He died at 1 am on Sunday, they said. Vasudevan is survived by his wife Tapati Guha Thakurta and a daughter.
He was considered one the foremost names in Russian and Central Asian history.
Condoling his demise, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar recalled “Prof Hari Vasudevan, an eminent scholor, UGC Emeritus Professor, Department of History and China Centre of Calcutta University as well as Ex Director of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, an autonomous body under Ministry of Culture Govt of India.”
The governor in the statement said Vasudevan died of coronavirus.
