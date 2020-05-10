JUST IN
Covid-19 impact on sectors: A two-quarter wait before growth picks up
Business Standard

Jewellers start opening stores, sales down 25% amid Covid-19 crisis

All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Anantha Padmanabhan said jewellers have opened shops in few states after taking permission from local authorities in the last one week

Agencies 

Jewellers are putting their best foot forward to lure consumers with unique designs and offers
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed shops to open during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 18, for essential commodities and standalone business establishments of non-essential goods

With retailers starting to open their shops in green zones, the gems and jewellery industry is slowly inching back towards normalcy, but is witnessing just 20-25 per cent sales.

First Published: Sun, May 10 2020. 23:49 IST

