Jewellers start opening stores, sales down 25% amid Covid-19 crisis

With retailers starting to open their shops in green zones, the gems and jewellery industry is slowly inching back towards normalcy, but is witnessing just 20-25 per cent sales.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed shops to open during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 18, for essential commodities and standalone business establishments of non-essential goods.
All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Anantha Padmanabhan said jewellers have opened shops in few states after taking permission from local authorities in the last one week.
