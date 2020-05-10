Jewellers start opening stores, sales down 25% amid Covid-19 crisis

With retailers starting to open their shops in green zones, the gems and jewellery industry is slowly inching back towards normalcy, but is witnessing just 20-25 per cent sales.

The (MHA) has allowed shops to open during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 18, for essential commodities and standalone business establishments of non-essential goods.

All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Anantha Padmanabhan said have opened shops in few states after taking permission from local authorities in the last one week.