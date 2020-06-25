JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Sopore

Terrorists fires upon a search party of security forces, sparking gunbattle.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area, of north Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.
