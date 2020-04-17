Encounter breaks out in Shopian; security forces kill one terrorist

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of in south Kashmir on Friday following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. One terrorist was killed during encounter between troops and terrorists in Dairoo of District.

The operation is in progress.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon security forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight is on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.