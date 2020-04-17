JUST IN
Encounter breaks out in Shopian; security forces kill one terrorist

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir

Agencies 

Visuals of search operation by security forces in Shopian. Photo: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Friday following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. One terrorist was killed during encounter between troops and terrorists in Dairoo of Shopian District.

The operation is in progress.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon security forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight is on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 17 2020. 09:38 IST

