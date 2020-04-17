Encounter breaks out in Shopian; security forces kill one terrorist

-
ALSO READ
Shopian encounter: 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including ex-cop killed
Terrorists neutralised in Bandipora encounter were related to LeT
Truck driver shot dead in Anantnag district ahead of EU panel visit
Insurgents spreading terror in J&K and elsewhere in India: US lawmaker
Kulgam encounter: Security forces seize explosives; militants escape
-
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Friday following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. One terrorist was killed during encounter between troops and terrorists in Dairoo of Shopian District.
The operation is in progress.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon security forces, who retaliated.
The gunfight is on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.
#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter between troops & terrorists in Dairoo of Shopian District. The operation is in progress. https://t.co/JGKDaFetcf— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU