Engineering colleges mull online courses, phone viva to get academics going

With several weeks having been lost over the two months and more of due to the Covid-19 pandemic, engineering colleges, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Institutes of Technology (NITs), are working hard to make up for the lost time. To stay on course with their academic calendars, several steps for either graduating batches or the fresh incoming batches are being taken by campuses.

On the one hand, colleges are in talks with service providers for developing in-house learning management system (LMS) solutions for taking their academics online. On the other hand, some have even done away with final exams and are instead looking at other options to grant marks or credits to students such as according merits from previous internals and semester or telephonic viva.

For instance, IIT Guwahati is in discussion with two major companies for providing both software and hardware solutions and integrating the online teaching and examination. The virtual laboratories and studios of the institute are also being utilized for imparting online classes. Meanwhile, its CSE faculty has developed a tool to conduct online exams.

"We have empowered course instructors to take the best mode with a condition that beyond mid-semester syllabi 10 per cent weightage is given," said T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

About 70 per cent of syllabi of all theory and laboratory courses at the institute were covered before and online classes were held from April to cover remaining syllabus. Currently, the institute is using Microsoft Teams software to conduct online classes along with Skype, Zoom and Google meeting.





In addition to above tools, PowerPoint slides and ppt with voice over were also used. Take home exams, quizzes, MCQ tests, Google Forms and viva over phones were used.

At IIT Madras, since only some of the students are registered for courses in the last semester, the institute is evaluating them individually through an online/telephonic viva voce examination. "The Institute is considering various options for conducting exams for the continuing students and will find a way that is least stressful to the students and also takes care of their long-term interests," said an IIT Madras spokesperson.

On its part, NIT Warangal has done away with conducting final examination this year, especially for the graduating batch. Instead, the premier engineering college is weighing other options to grant marks or credits to students. On a case-by-case basis, depending on whichever is higher, the institute is looking at either doubling internal marks in the absence of final examination or consider previous semester's cumulative grade points average (CGPA) or semester grade points average (SGPA) whichever is higher.



"When the began, there were two weeks of course still pending before the final examination. While the courses were administered online during the lockdown, there won't be any examination. Instead, other options are being weighed upon. The institute will decide whatever will be in favour of the students," said Kiran Kumar, professor in-charge for placements and external relations at NIT Warangal.

Whereas RV College of Engineering (RVCE) in Bengaluru has been deploying platforms such as Quiklrn and exam.net for internal assessment of students. The institute is planning to tie up with reputed agencies to bring high-tech touch to the examination process. It has been reached out by over 30 technology companies for this.

"We are looking at a proctored examination system. While students write the exams from home there are chances they could look into books. So in proctored exams, if a student moves his eyes here and there, it gets captured by the web camera," said K N Subramanya, Principal, R V College of Engineering, Bengaluru. So far, the college has held 7,800 online sessions by over 350 faculty benefiting over 7,200 students.





Meanwhile, for the fresh incoming batches as well as continuing batches, institutes are exploring online teaching options. For this, campuses like NIT Warangal have also developed an in-house learning management system (LMS) software with the help of its student volunteers to manage several aspects of academics including classes virtually.

According to Kumar, with the help of the LMS, the institute is now mulling partly conducting classes online and partly offline given the social distancing norms to be followed. Moreover, in order to catch up on the lost time during lockdown, NIT Warangal has also added Saturdays as a working days to clock the required 14 weeks of teaching instruction in each semester from hereon.

