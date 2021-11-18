Enough is enough: Supreme Court slams bureaucracy over pollution

The on Wednesday directed the Centre and states to ensure implementation of the decisions taken in a meeting to curb air pollution, observing that it cannot get into the “nitty gritty” and the has developed a “sort of inertia" of not taking decisions which left to the courts to pass orders.

Delhi's air quality improved marginally, registering the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 375 on Wednesday from 403 the day before. Authorities, however, said no major improvement is likely till Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas, which held the meeting at the direction of the apex court on Tuesday with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, came out with a slew of emergency steps to deal with industrial pollution, thermal plants, vehicular emissions, dust control, diesel generators as well as encouraging work from home.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which heard the case for over two hours, said, “Enough is enough. We cannot get into all the nitty gritty of the issue. You please take the steps to deal with the emergency situation”.

