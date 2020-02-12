Ex-TERI chief RK Pachauri, accused of sexual harassment, on life support

R K Pachauri, the environmentalist accused of sexually harassing a colleague when he led the research group TERI, was put on life support in Delhi hospital on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI quoting unnamed sources.

Pachauri, 79, underwent an open heart surgery at Escorts Heart Institute after suffering a stroke in Mexico in July last year, said a source, adding that he was critical. "He was suffering from cardiac issues," the source said.

Pachauri resigned from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) after he was accused of harassing a former woman colleague. A Delhi court in October 2018 framed molestation charges against Pachauri, who has denied the allegations against him.

Pachauri had the requested the court to speed up trial, saying he and his family were suffering after the police filed a complaint against him in February 2015. Pachauri was given anticipatory bail the next month.