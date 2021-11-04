Excise duty cut on fuel 'very sensitive decision by PM': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the reduction in on petrol and diesel was a very sensitive decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it would not only bring relief to the common man but also reduce inflation.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has given a big relief to the general public on Diwali by reducing the on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. "The relief given even after prices increased internationally is a very sensitive decision. I thank Modiji for this," Shah said in tweets in Hindi. He said this "Diwali gift" by the prime minister to the country would not only bring relief to the common man but also reduce inflation.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP, saying the results of the 30 assembly and three Lok Sabha by-elections have "produced a by-product". "The results of the 30 Assembly and 3 LS by-elections have produced a by-product. The centre has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel!" Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"It is a confirmation of our charge that are high mainly because of high taxes," he said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in charge of petroleum ministry till recently, hit back, saying the Modi government “stands for being with the people in their happiness as well as in grief”.

