Explained: What will it take to stop delta variant of coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
Why no large-scale testing to prevent spread of Delta plus variant: Rahul
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
-
A more powerful driver of Covid-19 outbreaks than any strain of the coronavirus encountered so far, the delta variant is testing the limits of public health defences globally. The good news is that in most cases, the effectiveness of vaccines at protecting against severe disease is maintained; the vast majority of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people. But vaccines alone don’t provide a fail-safe shield.
Why is delta harder to stop than other strains?
Delta is both more infectious and more capable of evading immunity generated by either vaccination or a previous natural infection. It’s not known exactly why, but scientists believe it’s a combination of factors, including that: It replicates faster and reaches significantly higher concentrations in the upper airways; it’s expelled in greater quantities by infected individuals; its viral particles are better at latching on to the ACE2 receptor, an enzyme found on the surface of many cells that the virus uses to infect them; it may be more efficient at causing infection, by requiring fewer viral particles or a lower infectious dose.
What’s the best defence against delta?
A full course of vaccination is the best way to protect against sickness requiring hospitalisation in the event of a delta infection. It’s necessary that sufficient supplies of vaccine are made available worldwide, and that sizeable majorities in communities get inoculated. Without that, populations will be susceptible to delta-driven epidemics that will result in large numbers of infections, hospitalisations, and, ultimately, deaths. Where that occurs, eventually enough of those who survive will develop natural immunity to reduce the number of people susceptible to the virus, causing transmission to slow and eventually stop. Allowing that to happen would not only create misery in the community and burnout among health-care workers, it would also risk spawning new variants. The more the virus circulates, the more opportunity it has to acquire mutations that enable it to evade immunity or transmit even more readily.
Are vaccines enough?
Health professionals say vaccines won’t be sufficient to stop delta in communities with high rates of transmission. Where that’s the case, they say, additional measures will be necessary to impede its spread. These include the same strategies that were central before vaccines became available. In addition, researchers are calling for ventilation systems to be overhauled.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU