F-1 visa for students: US extends premium processing of work authorisation

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions.

According to the official report, this is for students whose Form I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization) is pending, and who want a premium processing upgrade. Online filing of Form I-907 (Request for Premium Processing Service) is available for F-1 students for the above-mentioned categories. USCIS accepts the latest paper version of this form via mail.

USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou said in a statement that the availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students will streamline the immigration experience for many international students. He added that the ongoing expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as it continues to create operational efficiencies and increase access to the immigration system for stakeholders, applicants, petitioners, requestors, and those it serves.

Premium processing expansion will be completed in phases

Premium processing for expansion for certain F-1 students will take place in phases and also for those students requesting premium processing:

The USCIS started accepting the Form I-907 request on March 6. Students can file forms via paper or online for certain online students with pending Form I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization) if filed under the following categories:

(c)(3)(A) – Pre-Completion OPT;

(c)(3)(B) – Post-Completion OPT; and

(c)(3)(C) – 24-Month Extension of OPT for STEM students.

USCIS rejects forms received before April 3

USCIS will reject premium processing requests if received before March 6 and will reject premium processing requests for initial and concurrently filed Form I-765 received before April 3.

Filing USCIS form

Applicants must create USCIS online account to file Form I-907 online which is a secure way to submit a form, and pay fees. Students can also track their USCIS form status.

Opening an account in USCIS doesn't cost you a penny, but offers you a variety of features like the ability to communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox and respond to Requests for Evidence online.

Premium Processing of green cards

In January, President Biden's government expanded premium processing of some important categories of green card applicants and some categories of visas, particularly those related to the training of foreign students.

The expansion of these categories will be done in phases and will start with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications for green cards.

It is nothing but the addition of previous Form I-140 petitions filed under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of the profession, with an advanced degree or exceptional ability seeking a National Interest Waiver (NIW) says USCIS.