F N Souza's grandson, Solomon, is in Goa and painting the town red

Mary D’Souza rises, two storeys tall, out of a welter of blue-green waves and tendrils, a brown Venus emerging from the sea. Her head is framed in a golden halo, while silver and bronze suns shine over her shoulders.

Her hair is ruffled, the effect of the wind rushing through it as she speeds around the track. She wears the black shorts and white T-shirt of a 1950s runner, “GOA” emblazoned across the torso. D’Souza won a gold in the 4x100m relay at the 1954 Manila Asian Games to go with the silver in the same event and the bronze in the 200m that she had won in ...