How much coronavirus we encounter affects the outcome. So wear a mask

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
MP: Coronavirus cases in Indore crossed 10,000-mark, death toll at 344
Covid-19 pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts: UN chief
Punjab reports 1,741 new coronavirus cases, tally jumps to 37,824
-
Face masks and social distancing may help make the coronavirus less lethal for those who catch it by limiting the amounts they’re
exposed to.
Two new studies released Thursday point in that direction. One shows the amount of coronavirus that hospital patients in Detroit carried in their nose declined between April and June as people adopted masks and other public-health measures -- and that the drop was associated with a decrease in death rates. Another study, from Italy, found that as the so-called viral load declined, so did severe cases.
The findings, released at a conference on the new disease, suggest that face masks and other measures lead to milder disease even when they fail to thwart transmission. By doing so, they buttress a theory put forth this month in the New England Journal of Medicine, where researchers wrote that masks could act as a crude form of immunization against the virus.
“Lockdown measures had an impact not only in the absolute number of infected people but also on the severity of clinical manifestations,” Chiara Piubelli, a molecular biologist at Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria hospital near Verona, said in a presentation.
In the Italian study, which included 373 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 between early March and the end of May, the viral load remained about the same in patients admitted to intensive care, while it declined in those who weren’t admitted.
The Detroit research, based on the analysis of 708 nasal samples, found that almost half of patients with a high viral load died, compared with only 14% for those with a low amount of virus.
“Social distancing measures and widespread use of face masks may have contributed to a decrease in the exposure to the virus,” wrote the researchers, led by Said El Zein of Detroit Medical Center. “This may have future implications on public-health measures and infection-control practices.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU