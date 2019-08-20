Facebook-Aadhaar linkage cases to proceed, no final order to be passed: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Centre, Google, Twitter and others on Facebook's plea seeking transfer of cases pending in different high courts to the top court.

The apex court allowed the hearing to continue in cases related to Facebook- linkage before Madras HC, but said that no final order would be passed.

The development comes after the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court yesterday that social media profiles should be linked to users' number to check terrorist messages, pornography, and fake news.

Tamil Nadu made the submissions when a two-judge bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was hearing a petition by Facebook, to transfer all such cases pending in different high courts to the SC. The High Courts of Madras, Bombay, and Madhya Pradesh are hearing nearly similar petitions to link number with social media profiles. The case will now be heard on Tuesday.