JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducts 17 ministers in first Cabinet expansion
Business Standard

Facebook-Aadhaar linkage cases to proceed, no final order to be passed: SC

The development comes after the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court yesterday that social media profiles should be linked to users' Aadhaar number

BS Web Team 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Centre, Google, Twitter and others on Facebook's plea seeking transfer of cases pending in different high courts to the top court.

The apex court allowed the hearing to continue in cases related to Facebook-Aadhaar linkage before Madras HC, but said that no final order would be passed.

The development comes after the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court yesterday that social media profiles should be linked to users' Aadhaar number to check terrorist messages, pornography, and fake news.

Tamil Nadu made the submissions when a two-judge bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was hearing a petition by Facebook, to transfer all such cases pending in different high courts to the SC. The High Courts of Madras, Bombay, and Madhya Pradesh are hearing nearly similar petitions to link Aadhaar number with social media profiles. The case will now be heard on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU