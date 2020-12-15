Facebook went soft on Bajrang Dal to protect employees, says report

-
ALSO READ
Far-right extremists try to enter German parliament over Covid restrictions
Political slugfest between Congress and BJP over Facebook: The story so far
Hate content issue may impact Facebook's India business, say experts
Facebook simplifies cross-posting across its apps, unifies payment
Act against those spreading hatred on Facebook, asserts Shiv Sena
-
According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Facebook refused to take action against Bajrang Dal despite an internal probe calling for a ban on the “dangerous” Hindu nationalist group for alleged violence against minorities.
According to the report, the tech giant was afraid of “infuriating India’s ruling Hindu nationalist politicians” as well as hurting its business in the country.
According to the report, which was published on Sunday, a ban could also lead to violence against employees and offices of Facebook across the country. This was also one of the major fears. WSJ said these were the kinds of concerns that the tech giant was dealing with in multiple countries, including India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU